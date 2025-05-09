Suffolk County SPCA charges Bohemia man with animal cruelty

After a thorough investigation, Detectives from the Suffolk County SPCA have charged a Bohemia man with animal cruelty and neglect charges. SPCA Detectives responded to a Bohemia residence after a complaint of dozens of cats living in poor, squalid conditions as well as many deceased cats in a freezer.

Roy Gross, Chief of the Suffolk SPCA, said that its detectives charged Stephen Glantz, 75, with eighteen misdemeanor counts of cruelty to animals and animal neglect; alleging that he neglected over sixty living cats in his care.

On May 3, SPCA Detectives found dozens of cats, and their owner, living in alarming conditions with wet urine, smeared feces, grime, and filth covering the floors, walls, and stairs. The overpowering foul odors of feces, rot, grime, and ammonia were so severe SPCA Detectives requested the Town of Islip Fire Marshal’s Hazmat Team and Bohemia Fire Department Response Team. Islip Fire Marshals conducted an evaluation of the air and structure, high readings of ammonia gas were detected in the interior of the residence. Due to the air quality and other code violations, the residence was placarded as unfit for human occupancy. SPCA Detectives found multiple wrapped items in a freezer containing over twenty deceased kittens.

SPCA Detectives contacted John Debacker, Vice President of Long Island Cat & Kitten Solution, to respond to the residence Saturday night to organize the removal of the cats. Debacker’s Team and SPCA officers worked alongside in trapping sixty-one cats over the coming hours and day, some of which were later found to be pregnant. The cats were brought to the Islip Town Animal Shelter to be housed and provided veterinary care at the SPCA Mobile Animal & Surgical Hospital, “M.A.S.H.” Unit.

Doctor Jason Heller, President of the Long Island Veterinary Medical Association and SPCA Veterinarian, treated the cats on the MASH Unit beginning Saturday night after removal from the scene into the early morning hours of Sunday. Doctor Heller spearheaded and organized a massive push from the veterinary community to spay, neuter, medically evaluate, treat, medicate, and care for sixty nine cats in the Islip Shelter and MASH Unit.

Many cats presented with medical conditions including upper respiratory infections, urine scalding, eye disease, dental disease, missing teeth, and ear discharge; three cats were in such severe physical condition they required humane euthansia. The cats are recovering at the Islip Animal Shelter and once medically stable will be available for adoption through the shelter.

On May 6, Glantz surrendered to SPCA Detectives at the Suffolk County Police Department’s Fifth Precinct where he was arrested and booked. Glantz was charged with nine counts of cruelty to animals and nine counts of animal neglect. Glantz is due to be arraigned in Suffolk County First District Court on May 23. Sixteen cats will be transferred to the Columbia County SPCA and ten to the Saratoga County Animal Shelter for a hopeful speedy adoption into forever homes upstate New York.