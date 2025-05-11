Suffolk County signs legislation further protecting animals from abuse

1 of 3

Suffolk County Legislator Stephanie Bontempi (R – 18th L.D.) joined Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine, the Suffolk County SPCA, Suffolk County DA Ray Tierney’s BEAST Unit, Suffolk County Police Commissioner Kevin Catalina, and legislative colleagues to officially sign into law “Adopting Local Law No. -2025, A Local Law to Further Protect Animals from Persons Convicted of an Animal Abuse Crime” on May 7.

This legislation was unanimously passed at the Suffolk County Legislature’s General Meeting on April 8th at the Legislature.

This local law amends the Suffolk County Code to establish a misdemeanor penalty for individuals on the convicted animal abuser registry who are found to be owning animals in violation of Suffolk County Code Sec. 229-28(F).

In 2010, the Suffolk County Legislature enacted legislation to create the animal abuse registry, one of the first of its kind in the United States. Any Suffolk County resident aged 18 or older who is convicted of animal abuse is required to register their name, address, and photo with the registry. The registry is maintained on the Suffolk County Police website. Individuals must remain on the registry for 10 years and are prohibited from owning animals during this period.

The Suffolk County SPCA approached Legislator Bontempi to request this code amendment, highlighting a loophole in the current County code. The code did not impose any penalties on individuals listed on the Animal Abuse Registry, who were found to possess animals in violation of the County code. By passing this local law to strengthen the code, any individual who is required to register and is found to possess an animal in violation of section 229-28(F) will be guilty of a Class A misdemeanor and will face penalties associated with that class of crime.

“I would like to thank Suffolk County SPCA Chief Roy Gross and his entire staff of volunteers for bringing this important issue to our attention, as well as County Executive Ed Romaine, my colleagues at the Legislature, Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney, and Police Commissioner Catalina for their unwavering support. Together, we are finally able to close this loophole and further protect our animals,” stated Legislator Bontempi. “In Suffolk County, we will not tolerate the abuse or neglect of animals. By closing this loophole, we will ensure that those offenders who disregard the will law face consequences.”