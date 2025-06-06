Suffolk County Police to hold vehicle auction June 7

1 of 8

The Suffolk County Police Department Impound Section has announced that it will hold an auction on Saturday, June 7 at the department’s impound facility, located at 100 Old Country Road in Westhampton. The auction will begin at 9 a.m. and will be held rain or shine.

Vehicles will be available for preview for one hour prior to the start of the auction. Approximately 85 lots will be auctioned off including sedans and SUVs. All vehicles will start with a minimum bid of $500 and are sold as-is.

For a full list of vehicles, registration information and terms and conditions for the auction click here or visit www.suffolkpd.org and choose Impound Section and Vehicle Auctions.