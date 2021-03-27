Suffolk County Police search for missing Nesconset girl

The Suffolk County Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Nesconset teen.

Mykenzie McMillan, 15, was last seen leaving her residence, located on Browns Road, on foot on March 26 at approximately 5:30 p.m. She was reported missing today at approximately 12:10 a.m.

McMillan is white, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 130 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a white sweatshirt and black leggings.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on McMillan’s location to contact the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452 or call 911.