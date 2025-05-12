Suffolk County Police Department to hold property auction May 14

1 of 5

The Suffolk County Police Department will hold a property auction at the Property Section, located at 30 Yaphank Ave. in Yaphank on Wednesday, May 14. The auction will begin at 9 a.m. and will be held rain or shine. There will be a preview of jewelry and select property from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Among the items being auctioned are jewelry, handbags power tools, electronics, and bicycles. Participants must be at least 18 years old to bid. All items are sold in “as is” condition and must be purchased with cash. www.suffolkpd.org