Suffolk County Marine Bureau officers rescue four men from sinking boat

Suffolk County Marine Bureau officers rescued four Connecticut men after their boat overturned in the Long Island Sound on July 13.

Marine Delta, operated by Officers Jack Hardy and John Falcone, responded to a 911 report of an overturned boat in the area of Stratford Shoal, the middle ground of Long Island Sound, at 12:07 a.m.

The officers found a 20-foot center console power boat overturned and sinking. Four men, who were not wearing life jackets, had been holding onto the hull of the boat for approximately one hour. The officers pulled the men safely aboard Marine Delta and transported them their port of origin in Stratford, Connecticut. The men were then transported to an area hospital to be treated for exposure.