Suffolk County Leg. Trotta recognizes nurses at St. Catherine of Siena Medical Center during Nurses Week

Suffolk County Legislator Rob Trotta recently recognized the nurses at St. Catherine of Siena Medical Center in Smithtown during Nurses Week.

National Nurses Week began May 6 and ends on May 12, Florence Nightingale’s birthday, which celebrates all nurses and the important work they do in our community. The theme this year was “The Power of Nurses.” The theme emphasized the incredible impact that nurses have and their essential role in health care.

St. Catherine of Siena Medical Center held a special “nurses flag raising” ceremony at its main entrance to the hospital and will do so each year as an annual event. Suffolk County Legislator Rob Trotta presented officials from St. Catherine of Siena with a proclamation and thanked all the nurses for their tireless dedication, compassion and outstanding patient care.