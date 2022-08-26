Suffolk County Legislator Rob Trotta hosts ‘Get  Ready for School Food Drive’

Suffolk County Legislator Rob Trotta is hosting a summer drive to collect non-perishable items for school lunches and snacks, as well as personal care products for the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry. The pantry is located at St. Joseph’s Church, 59 Church Street, Kings Park, and is open on Monday and Thursday form 1pm until 4pm. To speak with someone at the pantry, please call 631-269-6635.

Specific items that they are seeking include snack size cookies, chips, pretzels, juice boxes, small bottled water, and salsa and chips. They also need such staples as cereal, bottles of cooking oil, sugar, flour, mustard, mayonnaise, jarred sauce, breadcrumbs, Hamburger Helper, pickles, canned fruit, boxed milk, Pop Tarts, honey, napkins, paper towels, sandwich bags, cleaning supplies and Marble composition books. Personal care items requested are body wash, toothpaste, shaving cream, razors, shampoo, tissues, small hand sanitizers, and laundry detergent.

“During this difficult time, it is important to help our fellow neighbors so donations of these items may be dropped off at my office at 59 Landing Avenue, Suite 1 A, (blue door), Smithtown, from now until September 9, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4:30 pm,” said Suffolk County Legislator Rob Trotta. For more information, please call Legislator Trotta’s office at 631-854-3900.