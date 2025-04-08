Suffolk County Legislator Rob Trotta congratulates Troop 539’s newest Eagle Scout

Suffolk County Legislator Rob Trotta attended the Eagle Scout Court of Honor for Troop 539’s Alexander Jude Tafone on April 6 at Travis Hall at St. Joseph’s Church in Kings Park.

For his community service project, Alex organized a 5K Fun Run/Walk to raise awareness for mental health and suicide prevention. Approximately 150 people participated in the event and Alex was able to donate over $10,000 to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

“This is a wonderful honor for Alex, and he certainly earned it. I know his parents, family, friends, troop leaders and fellow scouts must be extremely proud of him. What is so special about this award is that you obtained it while still a teenager. This recognition will stay with you for the rest of your life,” said Legislator Trotta.