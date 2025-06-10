Suffolk County Leg. Trotta congratulates Fort Salonga Eagle Scout Alexander Houslanger, Troop 75

On Sunday, June 8, Suffolk County Legislator Rob Trotta attended an Eagle Scout Court of Honor for Alexander Houslanger at Travis Hall, St. Joseph Church.

Alexander attained the rank of Eagle Scout by completing the required 21 merit badges in addition to another 15 merit badges, as well as his community service project. He did his service project at the Little Shelter, a local animal rescue, where he designed and built a bridge to improve access to the grounds of the shelter. Throughout the project, Alexander demonstrated his leadership skills and ability to motivate volunteers. Becoming an Eagle Scout signifies a life lived in unison with the Scout Oath and Law.

According to Suffolk County Legislator Rob Trotta, “Alexander saw a need and addressed it. Not only is attaining the rank of Eagle Scout revered, but it also demands respect from us all. We wish him luck with his future endeavors as he no doubt strives for the highest achievements in life.”

Suffolk County Legislator Rob Trotta presented Eagle Scout Alexander Houslanger with a

proclamation recognizing his achievement of becoming an Eagle Scout at his Court of

Honor.