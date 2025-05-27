Suffolk County Legislator Bontempi recognizes Sharyn Cullen-Kutcher for EMS Appreciation Week

1 of 2

Legislator Stephanie Bontempi (R-18th L.D.) recognized Sharyn Cullen-Kutcher during the Suffolk County Legislature’s Emergency Services Appreciation Celebration on May 20 in Hauppauge. The event marked Suffolk County’s observance of “EMS Appreciation Week” and paid tribute to “National EMS Week.”

According to a press release, Cullen-Kutcher has been a dedicated volunteer with the Huntington Community First Aid Squad since 1973, becoming an Emergency Medical Technician within her first year. In 1976, she became certified as an Advanced EMT, before paramedics existed on Long Island, enabling her to perform EKGs, start IVs, and administer medications. Now an EMT-CC (Critical Care), she is trained in advanced life-saving procedures including 12-lead EKGs, intubation, external pacing, chest decompression, and emergency medication administration.

To deliver this high level of care, Cullen-Kutcher and her team continually train to stay current with New York State and Suffolk County REMAC protocols, bringing hospital-level treatment to patients in the field. Over the years, she has contributed to multiple cardiac saves. She has also served on the Suffolk County Critical Incident Stress Management (CISM) team since its founding in 1984, helping fellow first responders process traumatic experiences and maintain mental wellness.

“Sharyn’s commitment to saving lives and supporting her fellow first responders is nothing short of extraordinary,” said Legislator Bontempi. “We are proud to recognize her for her decades of selfless service to our community.”