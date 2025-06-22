Suffolk County Legislative District 5’s Bicycle Safety Poster winners announced

The warmer weather means more children will be outside riding their bikes. Port Jefferson residents Nora and Caroline Boecherer, 8 and 5, respectively, have proven they are well-versed in bicycle safety.

The sisters tied for first place as Legislative District 5’s Bicycle Safety Poster winners and recently stopped by Suffolk County Legislator Steven Englebright’s (D-Setauket) office. This is the second year in a row that Nora won in the district. In 2024, she was named Suffolk County Legislature’s overall winner.

Earlier this year, all 18 legislators invited students from local schools to participate in the annual Bicycle Safety contest. Elementary students are asked to send in a poster, while intermediate and high school students are eligible for a video contest. Each legislator picks one poster and one video from entries submitted to their districts to be considered as the overall Legislature winners.

During their recent visit to Englebright’s office, Nora and Caroline, Edna Louise Spear Elementary School students, rode their bicycles in the office building’s parking lot. They also discussed their posters and bicycle safety with Legislator Englebright, who presented the sisters with certificates to acknowledge placing first in the district.

“Nora and Caroline Boecherer are two bright young constituents who are doing their part to help educate others about safe cycling habits, so everyone of all ages can enjoy the roads together,” Englebright said. “It was a pleasure to name them both as District 5’s winners for the Suffolk County Legislature’s annual Bicycle Safety Contest.”