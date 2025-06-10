Suffolk County Leg. Trotta congratulates Troop 7’s new Eagle Scout Nicholas...

Suffolk County Leg. Trotta congratulates Troop 7’s new Eagle Scout Nicholas Colao of St. James

by -
0 196
Caption: Troop 7’s new Eagle Scout, Nicholas Colao, receives a proclamation for achieving the rank of Eagle Scout from Suffolk County Legislator Rob Trotta. Photo courtesy Leg. Trotta's office

Suffolk County Legislator Rob Trotta recognized Nicholas Colao of Troop 7 for attaining the esteemed rank of Eagle Scout at his Court of Honor at the IBEW Hall on Sunday, June 8, 2025. He was joined by family, friends, fellow scouts and dignitaries.

For his Eagle Scout Community Service Project, Nicholas restored the graves of 62 veterans at the cemetery at St. James Episcopal Church. He also replaced a missing bench outside of Mills Hall at the church that was used by residents waiting for rides or needed a place to sit.

“This is a very proud moment for Nicholas, his family and friends and the other scouts. This accomplishment will be with him for the rest of his life, and I am sure he will serve as an inspiration to the younger scouts,” said Suffolk County Legislator Rob Trotta.

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0 130

0 304

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply