Suffolk County Leg. Sanin honors Andrea Golinsky as District 16’s Senior of the Year

At the Suffolk County Senior of the Year Award Ceremony, held at the H. Lee Dennison Building on May 15, Legislator Rebecca Sanin proudly recognized Andrea Golinsky as District 16’s 2025 nominee.

The event, hosted annually in May by the Suffolk County Office for the Aging, celebrates Older Americans Month by honoring seniors whose dedication and service have strengthened their communities.

“Andrea Golinsky is the embodiment of service and leadership,” said Legislator Sanin. “For more than 50 years, she has answered the call to serve others with courage, compassion, and unwavering commitment.”

Andrea has been a member of the Huntington Community First Aid Squad (HCFAS) since 1973, holding numerous leadership roles including Captain and Chief. A certified Crew Leader, Driver, and Advanced Life Support Provider, she is a cornerstone of Suffolk’s emergency medical services.

She has represented HCFAS as a Delegate to the Suffolk County Ambulance Chiefs Association since 1983 and serves on the County’s Recruitment & Retention Committee. At the state level, she holds leadership positions in the New York State Volunteer Ambulance & Rescue Association.

Beyond EMS, Andrea represents HCFAS on the Huntington Station Business Improvement District and has earned multiple honors, including the NYSVARA Leadership and Presidents Awards, and the New York State Assembly Woman of Distinction Award.

“Her legacy is one of lifesaving work, mentorship, and community impact,” Sanin said. “It’s a privilege to honor her today.”