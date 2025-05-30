Suffolk County Leg. Leslie Kennedy celebrates EMS Appreciation Week

The third week of May has been marked as National EMS Week, and this celebration was not lost on Suffolk County’s elected officials. Last year, the Suffolk County Legislature approved a resolution to mark the third week of May as EMS Appreciation Week to coincide with National EMS Week. Suffolk County Legislator Leslie Kennedy’s (R-Nesconset) calendar was filled to the brim with events to honor and celebrate Suffolk County’s Emergency Medical Service Community.

The first event Kennedy attended in honor of EMS Appreciation Week was a joint press conference between Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine (R), the Suffolk County Legislature, and numerous EMS Agencies and Fire Departments from across Suffolk County.

The press conference, which was held on Monday, May 19 at the Suffolk County Fire Academy in Yaphank, served as a kickoff event for Suffolk County’s celebration of EMS Appreciation Week. The county executive and legislators gave remarks on how vital EMS workers are to ensure public safety, and how thankful they are to have such a professional and diligent EMS community.

On Tuesday, May 20, Kennedy, alongside Legislator Dominick Thorne (R-Patchogue), recognized members of the Suffolk County Police Department’s Medical Crisis Action Team, colloquially known as MedCAT. SCPD’s MedCAT team are highly trained police officers who are tasked with providing advanced life support and medical care in critical situations before the arrival of traditional EMS personnel. Both legislators gave certificates of recognition for going above and beyond and getting all the certifications required to be MedCAT certified.

The celebration continued Tuesday with a ceremony held by the Suffolk County Legislature to honor EMS personnel from across the eighteen legislative districts. The twelfth legislative district’s honoree was Brian Roth, an EMS worker from the Nesconset Fire Department. Earlier this year, Roth was recognized as the Nesconset Fire Department’s EMS worker of the year, and as such made him an easy choice to be recognized as the twelfth district’s honoree.

EMS workers are most effective when they have the necessary tools and supplies to respond to crises. Kennedy is in support of approving funds for necessary lifesaving equipment for Suffolk County’s Emergency Medical Services, and supports blood drives. Kennedy capped off EMS appreciation week with a blood drive at the Memorial Day Weekend Hawkins Street fair on Sunday, May 25. This blood drive was extremely successful, with over twenty-five pints of blood donated.