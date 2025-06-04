Suffolk County Leg. Bontempi recognizes Ann E. Ahlstrom-Saxer as healthcare hero 

Suffolk County Legislator Stephanie Bontempi (R-18th L.D.) recognized Ann E. Ahlstrom-Saxer as the 2025 Healthcare Hero Honoree for the 18th Legislative District, during the Suffolk County Legislature’s General Meeting on June 3 in Hauppauge. This event marked Suffolk County’s recognition of 18 Suffolk County “Healthcare Heroes,” chosen by each legislator, according to a press release.

A resident of Northport, Ahlstrom-Saxer has served 45 years in the Nursing Profession, holds a National Certification in Case Management, and has worked at the Northport Veterans Affairs Medical Center since 2006.

For the past ten years, she has served as the Northport VA Community Care Case Manager and as the Interfacility Transfer Coordinator. In her role as the Interfacility Transfer Coordinator, Ann facilitated the transfer to Northport VAMC of over 700 deserving Veterans spanning all clinical services including Psychiatry, Palliative Care, Extended Care, Acute Medicine, and ICU. Many of these transfers involved complex care coordination with local as well as national/international facilities.

“Ahlstrom-Saxer goes above and beyond to help Veterans and their families navigate the complexities of Health Care, and serves as a resource for VA Services to Veterans hospitalized in the Community. She is well known and respected for her knowledge and commitment to Veterans Care,” read the release.

“We appreciate Ann’s dedication to serving the healthcare needs of our local veterans in Northport, and her four decades in the Nursing profession is a testament to that,” said Legislator Bontempi. “She embodies what it means to be a true healthcare hero.”