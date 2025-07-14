Suffolk County Executive Romaine announces expansion of Long Island Greenway Trail

Trail extension to connect 7 train stations, 14 bus station and 73 parks with a safe cycling and pedestrian route

Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine announced the commencement of the design phase for the eastern portion of the Greenway Trail, a collaborative effort between multiple public entities to create a trail from Battery Park, Manhattan, to Montauk.

“This engineering contract brings us one step closer to a continuous trail from Long Island’s East End to the heart of New York City,” said Romaine. “Such a trail will be a win for Suffolk residents on the East End and for nature conservation.”

Once complete, nearly 36,000 New Yorkers will live within one mile of this trail, all of whom will be connected to green spaces and 21 nodes of public transportation. The eastern portion of the trail will also connect four historically disadvantaged neighborhoods on Long Island’s East End.

“The Long Island Greenway’s more than fifty miles in eastern Suffolk will be a wonderful link to the Empire State Trail and will help residents get off the roads and connect with our beautiful parks, green spaces, and communities along the way,” said Suffolk County Legislature Presiding Officer Kevin J. McCaffrey.