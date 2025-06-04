Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine urges residents to stay safe around water this summer

As summer begins and Suffolk County’s beaches, pools, and parks fill with residents and visitors, County Executive Ed Romaine is urging everyone to make water safety a top priority. With increased outdoor activity near oceans, bays, lakes, and swimming pools, Romaine is warning residents to remain vigilant and follow key precautions to avoid preventable tragedies.

“Summer in Suffolk County means enjoying some of the most beautiful beaches and waterways in the country,” said County Executive Ed Romaine. “But we must never let our guard down around water. One moment of inattention can lead to lifelong consequences. Whether you’re boating, swimming, or simply relaxing near water, safety must always come first.”

In 2024, there were 24 drownings in all bodies of water throughout Suffolk County.

To help ensure a safe and enjoyable season, the County Executive is sharing important water safety tips for all residents:

Water Safety Tips

Never swim alone. Always swim with a buddy, and make sure someone on shore is keeping watch.

Swim in designated areas. Only swim at lifeguard-supervised beaches and pools.

Learn to swim. Enroll children and adults in swimming lessons through local programs.

Supervise children at all times. Drowning can happen silently and quickly—even in shallow water.

Wear life jackets. Boaters and non-swimmers should wear U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jackets.

Avoid alcohol around water. Alcohol impairs judgment, coordination, and reaction time—especially dangerous in aquatic settings.

Heed warning flags and signs. Pay attention to local advisories about tides, rip currents, and water conditions.

Know CPR. Immediate response saves lives. Learn CPR and basic first aid.

Secure home pools. Install fencing, cover drains, and ensure gates are self-latching.

“With more people expected to visit our beaches and parks this summer, we want to ensure fun doesn’t turn into tragedy,” added Romaine. “My administration is committed to public safety, and that includes reminding families to take simple but critical precautions around water.”

The Suffolk County Department of Parks and Department of Health Services continue to work closely with lifeguards, first responders, and local municipalities to monitor conditions, enforce safety measures, and provide education to the public.

For more information on Suffolk County beach safety, swim programs, and water safety resources, visit www.suffolkcountyny.gov.