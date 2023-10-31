Suffolk County Executive Bellone & Police Commissioner Harrison remind residents to stay safe on Halloween

Make sure trick-or-treaters are accompanied by an adult and/or walk in groups.

Walk on sidewalks, when available, and cross at intersections.

Limit trick-or-treating to daylight hours, if possible.

Bring flashlights and wear reflective clothing or bright colors when trick-or-treating at night.

Check candy for signs of tampering.

Read packaging labels to ensure treats are candy, not drugs. Many cannabis-infused products arepackaged to look like popular candies.

Stay alert while driving, using extreme caution. Pay special attention to children in the roadway asthey are often distracted.

Call 911 to report suspicious activity.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone and Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney K. Harrison are announcing stepped up patrols and reminding residents of ways to keep themselves and their children safe as they celebrate Halloween.Each year, Halloween brings trick-or-treaters to our neighborhoods and the department will be deploying additional patrols in an effort to ensure the safety of pedestrians and prevent criminal activity. In addition to patrols units, auxiliary police officers will also be utilized throughout the county.Residents are advised to: