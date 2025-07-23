Suffolk County D.A.: Yaphank man indicted for assault

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced on July 22 that Andy Bonilla Chicas, 21, of Yaphank, was indicted for Assault in the Second Degree, Vehicular Assault in the Second Degree, and several related charges, for his involvement in an April crash that seriously injured his passenger. He had struck a tree along the eastbound Sunrise Highway Service Road while he was allegedly driving while impaired by alcohol and drugs.

“Drivers who are caught operating on our roads under the influence of alcohol and drugs will be held accountable for their reckless actions,” said District Attorney Tierney. “Suffolk’s streets must be kept safe.”

According to the investigation, on April 27, 2025, at approximately 3:25 a.m., Bonilla Chicas was allegedly operating a 2016 BMW 340i eastbound on the Sunrise Highway Service Road at a high rate of speed when his vehicle went off of the road and was thrusted airborne before hitting a tree and landing into an embankment. The impact on the tree caused the front passenger of the BMW to be thrust to the back of the vehicle. The passenger was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital where she underwent emergency surgery for her injuries.