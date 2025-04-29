Suffolk County D.A.: Wading River man sentenced to 8 to 16 years for aggravated vehicular homicide

George Hackett Pleaded Guilty in March to Speeding While Impaired by Drugs When He Caused a Fatal Two-Car Crash and Then Fled the Scene

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced on April 29 that George Hackett, 54, of Wading River, was sentenced to eight to 16 years in prison after pleading guilty in March to Aggravated Vehicular Homicide, and other related charges, for his involvement in the June 2023 high-speed crash on Sunrise Highway in East Quogue that caused the death of Franklin Blake, 82, of Queens.

“Today’s sentencing is just, but it can never heal the tragic loss of the Blake family,” said District Attorney Tierney. “The defendant’s reckless decision to drive at excessive speed showed a complete disregard for human life and safety. Our office will continue to vigorously prosecute those who endanger public safety on our roadways.”

According to court documents and the defendant’s admissions during his guilty plea allocution, on June 8, 2023, at approximately 3:30 a.m., Hackett was under the influence of a combination of THC, a compound that is the main active ingredient of cannabis, and Xanax while driving a black 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe eastbound on Sunrise Highway in East Quogue.