Suffolk County D.A. Tierney announces enhanced maritime law enforcement initiative

The Announcement Kicks Off 2025 National Safe Boating Week in Time for the Memorial Day Weekend

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney in partnership with Sheriff Errol D. Toulon, Jr., the East End Marine Law Enforcement Task Force (EEMLETF), and U.S. Coast Guard Sector Long Island Sound, announced the launch of Aqua Alert, an innovative pilot program designed to strengthen maritime law enforcement and emergency response across eastern Suffolk County waterways, on May 21.

“This program represents a significant advancement in our ability to enforce maritime laws and protect Suffolk County residents,” said District Attorney Tierney. “By establishing this real-time alert system, another vital tool has been created for law enforcement to respond swiftly to emergencies and potentially criminal activities on our waterways.”

“Our waterways can be even more dangerous than our roads, with unpredictable conditions, sudden weather changes, and inexperienced operators. Don’t make those risks worse by mixing in alcohol or not following the rules of the waterways,” said Suffolk County Sheriff Errol D. Toulon, Jr. “This holiday weekend and all summer, our Marine Patrol will be working closely with law enforcement partners to help ensure everyone can enjoy the water safely.”

“The ‘lone ranger’ days are over,” said Ed Michels, Chairman of the East End Marine Law Enforcement Task Force. “Our partnerships with all the East End law enforcement agencies, the Sheriff’s Office and the District Attorney’s Office ensures that we must work together to achieve end results which bring better results to the people in Eastern Suffolk County.”

The Aqua Alert program, modeled after Amber Alerts for missing children and Silver Alerts for seniors, will provide real-time notifications about urgent maritime emergencies. These alerts will be broadcast directly to mobile devices through participating in Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) systems, delivering critical information to the public, such as descriptions of missing persons or vessels and their last known locations.

The program represents the latest collaborative effort of the East End Marine Law Enforcement Task Force, established in 2007 to coordinate marine law enforcement operations across Suffolk County’s five eastern towns. The District Attorney’s Office plays a crucial role in the EEMLETF, working alongside 16 other agencies to enforce maritime laws and prosecute violations.Public awareness and cooperation are key to the effectiveness of the Aqua Alert program and maritime enforcement efforts. The effectiveness of Aqua Alert depends on public awareness and cooperation. The program will help the Task Force to:

 Gather critical witness information for potential maritime crime investigations.

 Quickly identify and apprehend individuals operating vessels while intoxicated.

 Coordinate multi-agency responses to illegal activities on the water.

 Enhance prosecution efforts through improved evidence collection.

Increased Enforcement for Boating Safety The District Attorney’s Office also announced increased enforcement of boating laws during the upcoming summer season, with special emphasis on:

 Operating vessels under the influence (BWI), the leading factor in fatal boating accidents.

 Proper safety equipment requirements, including life jackets for all passengers.

 Navigation rules and speed limits in crowded waterways.

 Illegal discharge of waste into protected waters.