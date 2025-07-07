Suffolk County D.A.: Three men charged with running an identify theft ring

“This case highlights the lengths criminals will go to defraud the American public. These individuals expected to capitalize from identity theft and joyride in their ill-gotten gains, however when you use the U.S. Mail for illegal activity, you should also expect to be caught and brought to justice.” said USPIS New York Division Acting Inspector in Charge Ed Gallashaw. “We commend the work of the Suffolk County Police Department Auto Crimes Unit and our law enforcement partners for putting the brakes on this high-speed crime.”

According to the investigation, in April 2025 the Suffolk County Police Department Property Auto Crimes Unit launched a probe into a number of stolen high-end vehicles. Detectives initially traced the vehicles to a lot on Zorn Avenue in Yaphank where they observed McCarthy and Hibner driving three stolen vehicles on a number of occasions in late April. McCarthy and Hibner were observed driving a 2022 Dodge Challenger, a 2025 Cadillac CT5, and a 2021 Chevrolet Camaro (a photograph of the three vehicles is attached).

On May 1, 2025, McCarthy was observed driving the stolen Challenger from the Zorn Avenue lot to a 7-Eleven convenience store in Bellport when law enforcement attempted to stop him. After law enforcement identified themselves and tried to arrest McCarthy, he refused to stop his vehicle. His girlfriend Emily Figueroa, 42, of Coram, was a passenger in the vehicle during the exchange. When the detective attempted to lean into McCarthy’s driver side window to arrest him, McCarthy put the Challenger in reverse, rammed the unmarked police vehicle behind him, accelerated the speed, and pushed the police vehicle several feet backwards. McCarthy then placed the Challenger into drive and sped away, dragging the detective and injuring him. During the flight, Figueroa allegedly concealed McCarthy’s loaded firearm. Figueroa also allegedly paid for a ridesharing service after they ditched the Challenger to flee.

McCarthy was apprehended a short time later at Figueroa’s residence. During his arrest, McCarthy allegedly possessed a loaded .9mm semiautomatic pistol, over one-half ounce of cocaine, methamphetamine, and psilocybin, commonly referred to as mushrooms. McCarthy also had in his possession over 40 vehicle titles and keys to 58 different vehicles.

That same day, at a simultaneous surveillance taking place in Huntington Station, Hibner was arrested near his residence as he entered a stolen Chevrolet Camaro.