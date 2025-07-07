Suffolk County D.A.: Three men charged with running an identify theft ring
Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced on July 7 that Tiansi Gong, 26, of Manhattan, Kevin McCarthy, 31, of Selden, and Matthew Hibner, 36, of Huntington Station, were indicted for Scheme to Defraud in the First Degree, Conspiracy in the Fourth Degree, and several other related charges, for allegedly purchasing high-end vehicles through identity theft.
“Identity theft crimes cause serious financial and emotional trauma to victims, but when defendants escalate to violence against law enforcement, they cross an even more dangerous line,” said District Attorney Tierney. “Our office is committed to holding accountable those who prey on innocent victims and endanger the safety of our officers.”
“The defendants are accused of sweeping crimes that demonstrated a propensity toward violence and a blatant disregard for the public’s safety and well-being,” said Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York Agent in Charge Ricky J. Patel. “HSI New York is proud to work with our law enforcement partners in our shared commitment to dismantling criminal organizations’ intent on harming innocent New Yorkers.”
“This case highlights the lengths criminals will go to defraud the American public. These individuals expected to capitalize from identity theft and joyride in their ill-gotten gains, however when you use the U.S. Mail for illegal activity, you should also expect to be caught and brought to justice.” said USPIS New York Division Acting Inspector in Charge Ed Gallashaw. “We commend the work of the Suffolk County Police Department Auto Crimes Unit and our law enforcement partners for putting the brakes on this high-speed crime.”
According to the investigation, in April 2025 the Suffolk County Police Department Property Auto Crimes Unit launched a probe into a number of stolen high-end vehicles. Detectives initially traced the vehicles to a lot on Zorn Avenue in Yaphank where they observed McCarthy and Hibner driving three stolen vehicles on a number of occasions in late April. McCarthy and Hibner were observed driving a 2022 Dodge Challenger, a 2025 Cadillac CT5, and a 2021 Chevrolet Camaro (a photograph of the three vehicles is attached).
On May 1, 2025, McCarthy was observed driving the stolen Challenger from the Zorn Avenue lot to a 7-Eleven convenience store in Bellport when law enforcement attempted to stop him. After law enforcement identified themselves and tried to arrest McCarthy, he refused to stop his vehicle. His girlfriend Emily Figueroa, 42, of Coram, was a passenger in the vehicle during the exchange. When the detective attempted to lean into McCarthy’s driver side window to arrest him, McCarthy put the Challenger in reverse, rammed the unmarked police vehicle behind him, accelerated the speed, and pushed the police vehicle several feet backwards. McCarthy then placed the Challenger into drive and sped away, dragging the detective and injuring him. During the flight, Figueroa allegedly concealed McCarthy’s loaded firearm. Figueroa also allegedly paid for a ridesharing service after they ditched the Challenger to flee.
McCarthy was apprehended a short time later at Figueroa’s residence. During his arrest, McCarthy allegedly possessed a loaded .9mm semiautomatic pistol, over one-half ounce of cocaine, methamphetamine, and psilocybin, commonly referred to as mushrooms. McCarthy also had in his possession over 40 vehicle titles and keys to 58 different vehicles.
That same day, at a simultaneous surveillance taking place in Huntington Station, Hibner was arrested near his residence as he entered a stolen Chevrolet Camaro.
Also, on May 7, 2025, a court authorized search warrant was obtained to search the Zorn Avenue Lot in Yapank. During the execution of the warrant, law enforcement discovered several more stolen vehicles, including a stolen 2025 Cadillac CT5.
Detectives then traced the stolen vehicles and discovered that the Dodge Challenger that McCarthy fled police with, the Chevrolet Camaro Hibner was about to enter during his arrest, and the Cadillac CT5 at the Zorn Avenue lot, were each allegedly purchased from dealerships with stolen identities. Detectives contacted the identity theft victims and found that over half a million dollars in vehicle loans had been fraudulently opened in their names. The victims were initially unaware that their credit was used to purchase the cars. Law enforcement spoke to the car dealerships where the stolen cars were purchased and, in each instance, dealership employees identified Gong as the alleged individual who used stolen identities to purchase the vehicles.
Investigation into the stolen vehicles’ registration addresses led back to Gong’s Roosevelt Island apartment located at 888 Main Street, New York.
On May 29, 2025, a court authorized search warrant was executed on Gong’s apartment. Law enforcement recovered financial records linking him to the stolen cars. Additionally, law enforcement recovered financial documents pertaining to 33 other identities. These documents included financial records such as investment and retirement accounts. Law enforcement has identified some of the victims and is continuing to work to identify all potential victims.
One of the victims whose identity had been stolen works full time for Uber driving a minivan. Gong allegedly used this victim’s identity to purchase a Cadillac with a retail value of $200,000. In December 2024, Gong was pulled over for traffic violation by the NYPD and presented this victim’s identification. Because Gong used the stolen identification, he caused traffic tickets and the associated Driver Violation Points to be issued in the identity theft victim’s name and jeopardized the license and victim’s work as an Uber driver.
To date, over 35 potential identity theft victims have been identified.
On June 25, 2025, McCarthy was arraigned on the indictment before Justice Philip Goglas for the following charges contained in the indictment:
- Scheme To Defraud in the First Degree, a Class E felony;
- Conspiracy in the Fourth Degree, a Class E felony.
- Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Second Degree, a Class C felony;
- Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Third Degree, a Class D felony;
- Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Third Degree, a Class D felony;
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, a Class C felony;
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, a Class B felony;
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, a Class B felony;
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree, a Class D felony;
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Second Degree, a Class A felony;
- Assault in the Second Degree, a Class D felony;
- Reckless Driving, an Unclassified misdemeanor;
- Attempted Escape in the First Degree, a Class D felony; and
- Criminal Mischief, a Class E felony.
Justice Goglas ordered McCarthy held on $750,000 cash, $2,000,000 bond or $10,000,000 partially secured bond during the pendency of the case. McCarthy is due back in court on August 19, 2025, and faces 15 years in prison if convicted on the top count. He is being represented by Joseph Cozzo, Esq.
On June 30, 2025, Figueroa was arraigned on the indictment before Justice Philip Goglas for Hindering Prosecution in the Second Degree, a Class E felony.
Justice Goglas ordered Figueroa released from jail without bail because her charge is considered non-bail eligible under current New York State law, meaning prosecutors cannot ask for, and judges cannot set bail. Figueroa is due back in court on July 28, 2025, and faces 1 1/3 to 4 years in prison if convicted on the top count. She is being represented by Jeremy Scileppi, Esq.
On June 25, 2025, Gong was arraigned on the indictment before Acting Supreme Court Justice Philip Goglas for Scheme to Defraud in The First Degree, a Class E Felony, and Conspiracy in the Fourth Degree, a Class E felony.
Justice Goglas ordered Gong held on $750,000 cash, $1,500,000 bond or $7,000,000 partially secured bond during the pendency of the case. Gong is due back in court on July 31, 2025, and faces 1 1/3 to 4 years in prison if convicted on the top count. He is being represented by Kenneth Kushner, Esq.
On July 7, 2025, Hibner was arraigned on the indictment before, Acting Supreme Court Justice Philip Goglas for:
- Scheme To Defraud in the First Degree, A Class E felony;
- Conspiracy in the Fourth Degree, a Class E felony.
- Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Second Degree, a Class C felony;
- Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Third Degree, a Class D felony;
- Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Third Degree, a Class D felony; and
- Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Third Degree, a Class D felony.
Justice Goglas ordered Hibner released on his own recognizance because his charges are considered non-bail eligible under current New York State law, meaning prosecutors cannot ask for, and judges cannot set bail.
Hibner is due back in court on August 25, 2025, and faces 1 1/3 to 4 years in prison if convicted on the top count. He is being represented by Eric Franz, Esq.
This case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Janine Santorelli of the Grand Jury Unit and Jacob Kubetz of the Narcotics Bureau, and the investigation was conducted by Detective Michelle Baker of the Suffolk County Police Department Auto Crimes Unit. The investigation also included members of the Queens County District Attorney’s Office, United States Postal Inspectors, and Department of Homeland Security Investigations.