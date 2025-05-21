Suffolk County D.A.: Suspended Suffolk County police officer indicted for sexually assaulting two women while off duty

In June 2022, Trimigliozzi met Jane Doe #2 on a dating website. On June 10, 2022, they went on a date in the Hampton Bays area. Trimigliozzi rode his motorcycle to pick up Jane Doe #2 at her home. Jane Doe #2, knowing Trimigliozzi was a police officer, felt he could be trusted with her address and to pick her up at home. Following the date, Jane Doe #2, worried Trimigliozzi had consumed too much alcohol, invited him into her home to “sober up” by having some water and using the restroom before he headed home. Trimigliozzi allegedly agreed and asked Jane Doe #2 for a tour of her apartment. Once the two arrived at Jane Doe #2’s bedroom, Trimigliozzi allegedly pushed her onto the bed and had non-consensual intercourse with her.

On May 21, 2025, Trimigliozzi was arraigned on the indictment before Supreme Court Justice Timothy P. Mazzei on the charges of Sexual Abuse in the First Degree, a Class D felony, Rape in the Third Degree, a Class E felony, and Unlawful Imprisonment in the Second Degree, a Class A misdemeanor.

Justice Mazzei ordered Trimigliozzi held on $50,000 cash, $100,000 bond, or $1 million partially secured bond during the pendency of the case. Trimigliozzi is due back in court on May 22, 2025, and faces seven years in prison if convicted on the top count. He is being represented by William Keahon, Esq.

Trimigliozzi was previously indicted in October 2024 on several charges including enterprise corruption, promoting prostitution, falsifying business records, filing a false instrument, and official misconduct for his alleged involvement in running brothels and managing sex workers. He is currently suspended without pay. That case is currently pending.

If you believe you have been victimized by George Trimigliozzi, please call the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office at (631) 853-4626.

This case is being prosecuted by Deputy Bureau Chief Laura de Oliveira and Bureau Chief Kevin Ward, of the Public Corruption Bureau, and the investigation was conducted by investigators assigned to the District Attorney’s Public Corruption Squad.