Suffolk County D.A.: Ronkonkoma man convicted of second DWI within 10 years

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced on June 18 that Thomas Gaylor, 70, of Lake Ronkonkoma, was found guilty of felony Driving While Intoxicated and Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated, for driving his vehicle while intoxicated on Ronkonkoma Avenue in Ronkonkoma in 2023.

“In 2025, there is no excuse for driving drunk,” said District Attorney Tierney. “Car Services, taxis and rideshares are everywhere. Unfortunately, we see too often how drunk or drugged driving can lead to a tragic result. Repeating that same offense shows a complete and utter disregard for human life.”

The evidence at trial established that, on November 9, 2023, at approximately 5:40 p.m., Gaylor was observed operating a 2018 White Chevrolet Cruze in a northbound direction on Ronkonkoma Avenue in Ronkonkoma. Gaylor was driving the car erratically by driving significantly below the speed limit, breaking at odd points in the road, and even veering into oncoming traffic. A witness driving behind him called 911 to report the dangerous and erratic driving to police. Gaylor was eventually located by Suffolk County police a short time later, parked outside his home and slumped over the steering wheel. After being transported to the hospital due to his high level of intoxication, he consented to a blood draw, revealing that his blood alcohol level was .33, over four times the legal limit of .08.