Suffolk County D.A.: Off-duty police detective from Manorville indicted for hate crimes

The employee drove around the neighborhood to test the cellphone tower located behind the residential cul-de-sac, and when finished, parked his vehicle at the corner of the street to complete paperwork.

The defendant was alerted by a neighbor of the cellphone company employee’s vehicle and, in response, left his home and approached the employee who was seated in his vehicle. The defendant allegedly questioned the cellphone company employee about his presence on the block, and when the employee tried to show the defendant his identification, the defendant began to yell at the employee. The defendant allegedly put his arm inside the employee’s vehicle through the open window, opened the vehicle door and grabbed the employee’s laptop.

The employee then grabbed the laptop back and the defendant allegedly slammed the vehicle door shut while telling the employee, in sum and substance, “get out of here, we don’t want you or your like in the neighborhood,” and used a racial slur towards the employee. The defendant then allegedly ripped the amber light off of the top of the vehicle and threw it at the employee’s vehicle, breaking the light into pieces. The defendant then allegedly kicked the driver-side door of the vehicle, causing damage. The employee was finally able to drive to safety, and the defendant allegedly picked up the broken amber light and threw it at the vehicle again. The employee drove around the corner and called 9-1-1.

Following the investigation led by the Suffolk County Police Department’s Hate Crime Unit, Murphy was arrested on November 13, 2024.

On June 3, 2025, Murphy was arraigned on an indictment before Supreme Court Justice John B. Collins for the following charges: