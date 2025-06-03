Suffolk County D.A.: Off-duty police detective from Manorville indicted for hate crimes
John Murphy Allegedly Attacked a Cellphone Company Employee While Using a Racial Slur
Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced on June 3 that John Murphy, 41, of Manorville, was indicted on hate crime-related charges, for allegedly attacking a cellphone company employee while using a racial slur and damaging his work vehicle. The defendant is employed as a Detective with the Village of Rockville Centre Police Department.
“The victim in this case was just doing his job, working to improve cellphone service for Suffolk County residents, when the defendant allegedly attacked him and damaged his vehicle,” said District Attorney Tierney. “Even more troubling is that the defendant is a sworn police officer, responsible for protecting the rights of all citizens. The conduct alleged in this indictment will not be tolerated, regardless of what position a defendant holds.”
According to the investigation, on November 3, 2024, the cellphone company employee was driving around the Manorville area inspecting the nearby cellphone towers to ensure the networks were properly transmitting service. At approximately 7:00p.m., while still working, the cellphone company employee drove through the defendant’s neighborhood in his work-issued vehicle, which had a blinking amber light on the roof.
The employee drove around the neighborhood to test the cellphone tower located behind the residential cul-de-sac, and when finished, parked his vehicle at the corner of the street to complete paperwork.
The defendant was alerted by a neighbor of the cellphone company employee’s vehicle and, in response, left his home and approached the employee who was seated in his vehicle. The defendant allegedly questioned the cellphone company employee about his presence on the block, and when the employee tried to show the defendant his identification, the defendant began to yell at the employee. The defendant allegedly put his arm inside the employee’s vehicle through the open window, opened the vehicle door and grabbed the employee’s laptop.
The employee then grabbed the laptop back and the defendant allegedly slammed the vehicle door shut while telling the employee, in sum and substance, “get out of here, we don’t want you or your like in the neighborhood,” and used a racial slur towards the employee. The defendant then allegedly ripped the amber light off of the top of the vehicle and threw it at the employee’s vehicle, breaking the light into pieces. The defendant then allegedly kicked the driver-side door of the vehicle, causing damage. The employee was finally able to drive to safety, and the defendant allegedly picked up the broken amber light and threw it at the vehicle again. The employee drove around the corner and called 9-1-1.
Following the investigation led by the Suffolk County Police Department’s Hate Crime Unit, Murphy was arrested on November 13, 2024.
On June 3, 2025, Murphy was arraigned on an indictment before Supreme Court Justice John B. Collins for the following charges:
- One count of Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree, as a Hate Crime, a Class D felony;
- One count of Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree, as a Hate Crime, a Class E felony;and
- One count of Aggravated Harassment in the Second Degree, a Class A misdemeanor.If convicted of the top count, the defendant faces up to 2 & 1/3 to 7 years in prison.
These offenses are considered non-bail eligible under New York State law, and therefore the defendant was released on his own recognizance. He is being represented by William Petrillo, Esq. and is due back in court on July 23, 2025.
This case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Alyssa Costantino and Tara O’Donnell of the Public Corruption Bureau, and the investigation was conducted by Detective Delfina Rivera of the Suffolk County Police Department’s Hate Crime Unit.