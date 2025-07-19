Suffolk County D.A.: MS-13 gang member convicted of kidnapping, gang assault and robbery

The evidence at trial established that on the morning of January 6, 2024, the 15-year-old victim was lured to the Huntington Train Station by a group of MS-13 members and associates.

While at the train station, Chavez Campos and four other MS-13 members/associates surrounded the victim and took the victim’s money. Chavez Campos and the others then punched the victim repeatedly, knocked the victim to the ground, and kicked the victim multiple times.

After the assault, Chavez Campos and his MS-13 associates forced the victim into a vehicle and drove the victim to the Pilgrim Psychiatric Center in Brentwood. Once there, the assailants brought him into an abandoned building. Inside the building, Chavez Campos and the other MS-13 members/associates, beat the victim repeatedly, struck him with a brick in the back of the head, and stabbed him in the neck.

Chavez Campos and the other assailants then fled the abandoned building and left the victim unconscious on the ground inside the abandoned building. Hours later, Chavez Campos and his co-defendants returned to the building with garbage bags and shovels, prepared to bury the victim but could not find him.

Miraculously, the victim lived through the assault. He regained consciousness, found a way out of the building and walked to a nearby road where he collapsed. A short time later he was found by a Good Samaritan who called 911. The victim was brought to a local hospital, and required surgery, including a craniotomy, to treat a brain bleed and fractured skull. He ultimately survived his injuries.

On July 18, 2025, Chavez Campos was convicted after a jury trial before Supreme Court Justice Anthony S. Senft, Jr. on the following charges: