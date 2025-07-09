Suffolk County D.A.: Moriches man indicted for aggravated vehicular homicide in fatal Father’s Day crash

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced on July 9 that Luis Gonzalo Barrionuevo Fuertes, 18, of Moriches, was indicted for Aggravated Vehicular Homicide, Manslaughter in the Second Degree, a several other related charges, for allegedly driving while intoxicated when he crashed a 2009 Toyota Camry into a tree on Old Stone Highway in East Hampton last month. The impact killed Scarleth Samaniego-Urgiles, a 19-year- old back seat passenger, also from East Hampton, and seriously injured another back seat passenger.

“This defendant’s alleged dangerous and deadly actions caused the untimely death of this young woman and jeopardized the lives of the other passengers in the vehicle as their summer was about to kick off.” said District Attorney Tierney. “Instead, Father’s Day was turned into an unspeakable tragedy for them and their families.”

According to the investigation, on Father’s Day, June 15, 2025, Barrionuevo Fuertes, drove a group of people to a local beach in East Hampton where they, including the defendant, allegedly consumed alcohol.