Suffolk County D.A.: Moriches man indicted for aggravated vehicular homicide in fatal Father’s Day crash
Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced on July 9 that Luis Gonzalo Barrionuevo Fuertes, 18, of Moriches, was indicted for Aggravated Vehicular Homicide, Manslaughter in the Second Degree, a several other related charges, for allegedly driving while intoxicated when he crashed a 2009 Toyota Camry into a tree on Old Stone Highway in East Hampton last month. The impact killed Scarleth Samaniego-Urgiles, a 19-year- old back seat passenger, also from East Hampton, and seriously injured another back seat passenger.
“This defendant’s alleged dangerous and deadly actions caused the untimely death of this young woman and jeopardized the lives of the other passengers in the vehicle as their summer was about to kick off.” said District Attorney Tierney. “Instead, Father’s Day was turned into an unspeakable tragedy for them and their families.”
According to the investigation, on Father’s Day, June 15, 2025, Barrionuevo Fuertes, drove a group of people to a local beach in East Hampton where they, including the defendant, allegedly consumed alcohol.
The group of seven, whose ages ranged from 15 to 19-years-old, left the beach with Barrionuevo Fuertes, who drove them in his 2009 Toyota Camry. Six people, including a 15-year-old, were passengers in the back seat.
At approximately 7:39 p.m., as Barrionuevo Fuertes drove the car northbound on Old Stone Highway, he allegedly approached a curve in the road at a high rate of speed and ended up driving into the opposite lane where he nearly struck an oncoming vehicle. Barrionuevo Fuertes then drove off the roadway and crashed into a tree. The impact caused the vehicle to roll onto its passenger side. One of the rear seat passengers, 19-year-old Scarleth Samaniego-Urgiles, was killed due to the impact. The remaining passengers in the vehicle were transported to local hospitals for medical treatment, with one rear passenger suffering a spinal fracture and severe lacerations to her hand that resulted in significant disfigurement. Responding police officers observed that Barrionuevo Fuertes exhibited signs of intoxication and placed him under arrest.
On July 9 Barrionuevo Fuertes was arraigned on the indictment before Acting Supreme Court Justice Steven A. Pilewski for the following charges:
- One count of Aggravated Vehicular Homicide, a Class B felony;
- One count of Manslaughter in the Second Degree, a Class C felony;
- One count of Aggravated Vehicular Assault, a Class C felony;
- One count of Vehicular Manslaughter in the Second Degree, a Class C felony;
- Two counts of Assault in the Second Degree, Class D violent felonies;
- One count of Vehicular Assault in the First Degree, a Class D felony;
- Two counts of Vehicular Assault in the Second Degree, Class E felonies;
- One count of Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated, a Class E felony;
- Two counts of Driving While Intoxicated, Unclassified misdemeanors;
- Three counts of Assault in the Third Degree, Class A misdemeanors;
- One count of Reckless Endangerment in the Second Degree, a Class A misdemeanor;
- One count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a Class A misdemeanor;
- One count of Reckless Driving, an Unclassified misdemeanor; and
- One count of Speeding, a Traffic Infraction.
Justice Pilewski ordered Barrionuevo Fuertes to be held on 500,000 cash, $1,000,000 bond or $5,000,000 partially secured bond and suspended his license during the pendency of the case. Barrionuevo Fuertes is due back in court on August 19, 2025, and faces 8 1/3 to 25 years in prison if convicted on the top count. He is represented by Melissa Aguanno, Esq.
This case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Alex Bopp of the Vehicular Crime Bureau, and the investigation was conducted by Detective Michael Coleman of the East Hampton Town Police Department.