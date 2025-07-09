Suffolk County D.A.: Medford man charged with selling illegal firearms

1 of 4

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced on July 9 that a long-term investigation into an alleged gun trafficking operation in Suffolk County, conducted by the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office in partnership with the Suffolk County Police Department, has resulted in the indictment of Daniel Probeck, 35, of Medford, for Criminal Sale of a Firearm, and several related charges, for allegedly selling and illegally possessing firearms at his Medford residence. This discovery led to the largest ghost gun seizure in Suffolk County history.

“This defendant was not simply a firearms collector, he is alleged to have manufactured and sold illegal firearms,” said District Attorney Tierney. “This defendant is alleged to have been building and selling illegal weapons for profit. I applaud the work of my office and the Suffolk County Police Department on getting this source of illegal weapons off the street.”

According to the investigation, beginning in March 2025, members of the Suffolk County Police Department and Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office launched a probe on the defendant for allegedly illegally selling un-serialized illegal guns in Suffolk County.