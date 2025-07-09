Suffolk County D.A.: Medford man charged with selling illegal firearms
Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced on July 9 that a long-term investigation into an alleged gun trafficking operation in Suffolk County, conducted by the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office in partnership with the Suffolk County Police Department, has resulted in the indictment of Daniel Probeck, 35, of Medford, for Criminal Sale of a Firearm, and several related charges, for allegedly selling and illegally possessing firearms at his Medford residence. This discovery led to the largest ghost gun seizure in Suffolk County history.
“This defendant was not simply a firearms collector, he is alleged to have manufactured and sold illegal firearms,” said District Attorney Tierney. “This defendant is alleged to have been building and selling illegal weapons for profit. I applaud the work of my office and the Suffolk County Police Department on getting this source of illegal weapons off the street.”
According to the investigation, beginning in March 2025, members of the Suffolk County Police Department and Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office launched a probe on the defendant for allegedly illegally selling un-serialized illegal guns in Suffolk County.
During the investigation, Probeck allegedly sold multiple firearms, including four firearms, three of which were assault rifles, to an undercover police officer on multiple occasions in exchange for cash.
On June 12, 2025, Probeck was arrested and a search warrant was executed at his residence in Medford. During the search, members of the Suffolk County Police Department recovered over 100 firearms, including alleged assault weapons equipped with cosmetic and accessory features banned in New York State, such as threaded barrels, pistol grips, telescoping stocks, collapsible stocks, flash suppressors and other after-market components. Additionally, there was a variety of ammunition recovered, along with 67 sound suppressors, 12 three-dimensional printers, and an assortment of unfinished gun components and tools used to manufacture weapons.
On July 9, 2025, Probeck was arraigned on the indictment before Acting Supreme Court Justice Richard I. Horowitz for the following charges:
- One count of Criminal Sale of a Firearm in the First Degree, a Class B violent felony;
- One count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the First Degree, a Class B violent
felony;
- One count of Criminal Sale of a Firearm in the Second Degree, a Class C violent felony;
- One count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, a Class C violent
felony; and
- Four counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, Class D violent
felonies.
Justice Horowitz ordered Probeck held on $500,000 cash, $2,000,000 bond, $3,000,000 partially secured bond during the pendency of the case.
Probeck is due back in court on August 5, 2025, and faces 25 years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision if convicted on the top count. Probeck is represented by John Loturco, Esq.
This case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Kristen E. L. Yeamans and Kenneth Collado of the Violent Crime Enterprises Bureau, and the investigation was conducted by members of the Suffolk County Police Department’s District Attorney Squad assigned to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Gang Task Force.