Suffolk County D.A.: Mastic Beach man indicted for allegedly boating while intoxicated

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced on July 17 that Edward Hillkewicz, 28, of Mastic Beach, was indicted for Assault in the Second Degree, Operating a Vessel While Intoxicated With a Child Less Than 15 Years of Age, and other related charges, for allegedly operating a 33-foot vessel in the Shinnecock Canal in Hampton Bays while under the influence of alcohol, crashing it into a jetty, and grounding it inside Meschutt Park.

“As this case demonstrates, boating while intoxicated is every bit as dangerous as driving while intoxicated, and is the leading factor in fatal boating accidents,” said District Attorney Tierney. “My will continue to work alongside our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to enforce maritime laws and prosecute violators.”

According to the investigation, on May 25, 2025, at approximately 8:40 p.m., Hillkewicz was allegedly operating a 33-foot boat on Peconic Bay heading back to Hampton Bays after consuming alcohol earlier that day in Greenport. While allegedly navigating the boat at a high rate of speed, he crashed into a jetty in front of Meschutt Park. The impact of the crash caused the vessel to catapult into the Shinnecock Canal wall and then ricochet. The boat then slammed into a different part of the jetty and grounded on the sand in Meschutt Park.