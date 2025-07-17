Suffolk County D.A.: Mastic Beach man indicted for allegedly boating while intoxicated
Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced on July 17 that Edward Hillkewicz, 28, of Mastic Beach, was indicted for Assault in the Second Degree, Operating a Vessel While Intoxicated With a Child Less Than 15 Years of Age, and other related charges, for allegedly operating a 33-foot vessel in the Shinnecock Canal in Hampton Bays while under the influence of alcohol, crashing it into a jetty, and grounding it inside Meschutt Park.
“As this case demonstrates, boating while intoxicated is every bit as dangerous as driving while intoxicated, and is the leading factor in fatal boating accidents,” said District Attorney Tierney. “My will continue to work alongside our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to enforce maritime laws and prosecute violators.”
According to the investigation, on May 25, 2025, at approximately 8:40 p.m., Hillkewicz was allegedly operating a 33-foot boat on Peconic Bay heading back to Hampton Bays after consuming alcohol earlier that day in Greenport. While allegedly navigating the boat at a high rate of speed, he crashed into a jetty in front of Meschutt Park. The impact of the crash caused the vessel to catapult into the Shinnecock Canal wall and then ricochet. The boat then slammed into a different part of the jetty and grounded on the sand in Meschutt Park.
Passengers on the boat at the time of the crash included Hillkewicz’s fiancé, two other adult passengers, and two young children ages two and six.
Southampton Town Police responded to the scene and placed Hillkewicz under arrest. Hillkewicz’s fiancé was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital where she had two surgeries on her spine before being transferred to another hospital for rehabilitation and continued medical treatment. Currently, she has limited movement from the waist down. The two adults and two children also on board were not seriously injured.
- One count of Assault in the Second Degree, a Class D felony;
- One count of Vehicular Assault in the Second Degree, a Class E felony;
- Two counts of Operating a Vessel While Intoxicated with a Passenger Less Than 15 YearsOld, Class E felonies;
- Two counts of Operating a Vessel while Intoxicated, Unclassified misdemeanors;
- Two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Class A misdemeanors;
- One count of Reckless Endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor; and
- One count of Reckless Operation of a Vessel, a Class A misdemeanor.
Judge McDonaugh ordered Hillkewicz placed on supervised release and suspended his vessel license during the pendency of the case. Hillkewicz is due back in court on September 4, 2025, and faces up to seven years in prison if convicted of the top count. He is being represented by Robert Schalk, Esq.
For Maritime emergencies or to report suspicious activity, mariners should use VHF Channel 16 or call the Sector Long Island Sound Command Center at (866) 299-8031.
This case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney David Geller of the Vehicular Crime Bureau, and the investigation was conducted by Detective Julian Davila of the Southampton Town Police Department.