Suffolk County D.A.: Huntington Station man sentenced to 23 years for assaulting toddler

The Defendant Left the Toddler in Critical Condition that Required Emergency Surgery

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced on May 1 that a Huntington Station man, 33, was sentenced to 23 years in prison followed by 5 years of post-release supervision after a jury found him guilty of Assault in the First Degree and related charges for beating his girlfriend’s two-year-old daughter, causing life-threatening injuries.

“Suffolk will not tolerate violence against children,” said District Attorney Tierney. “I thank the jury for holding the defendant accountable for this vicious beating of a toddler.”

The evidence at trial established that, between February 17, 2024, and February 19, 2024, the defendant was babysitting his girlfriend’s two-year-old daughter while she went to work and ran errands. Upon returning home on February 18, 2024, the child’s mother noticed significant bruises on the child’s body, and on February 19, 2024, she noticed that her child had a new, significant bruise on her face, that her child was vomiting profusely, and that her child was unable to stand or respond to her. The mother brought her child to the emergency room at Huntington Hospital, where it was determined that the child was in critical condition.

The District Attorney’s Office is not naming the defendant in order to avoid identifying the child victim.