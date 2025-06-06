Suffolk County D.A.: Huntington Station man indicted in crash that killed 24-year-old woman

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced on June 6 that Sarkis Dadourian, 68, of Huntington Station, was indicted for Leaving the Scene of an Incident Resulting in Death for allegedly striking and killing 24-year-old Sampada Aduulla, of Stony Brook, with his car when the victim was crossing the intersection of Nesconset Highway and Hallock Road in Lake Grove in February 2025.

“The decision to leave the scene of a crash that resulted in the death of a young woman made a tragic situation worse,” said District Attorney Tierney. “My office will seek to hold the defendant accountable for his actions that day.”

According to the investigation, on February 2, 2025, at approximately 6:20 a.m., Dadourian was allegedly operating a 2007 Honda Accord eastbound on Nesconset Highway at the intersection of Hallock Road in Lake Grove when he struck Aduulla, the victim, who was crossing the highway. According to an eyewitness, after Dadourian struck the victim, he stopped momentarily, got out of the car to check the damage, and then got back into his car and proceeded to flee east. Based on information provided by the eyewitness, a description of the vehicle involved was released to the media.