Suffolk County D.A.: Former PTA President from Holbrook arrested for alleged grand larceny

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced on June 6 that Pamela McManus, 42, of Holbrook, was arrested and arraigned for Grand Larceny in the Third Degree for allegedly stealing over $27,000 from a Sachem School District Elementary School Parent Teacher Association.

“Parent Teacher Associations are an integral part of our school communities throughout Suffolk County,” said District Attorney Tierney. “The allegations in this case represent a disturbing betrayal of trust, and my office will continue to hold accountable those who unlawfully abuse their positions for personal gain.”

According to the investigation, McManus served as President of the Nokomis Elementary School PTA from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2024. During that time, and continuing past the expiration of her term as President, McManus had sole access to the PTA bank account through a Visa Debit Card. In October 2024, when McManus turned over access to the bank account to other PTA board members, it was discovered that McManus had allegedly and unlawfully used PTA funds to pay for numerous personal expenses, including purchases from Amazon, Walmart, Target, Verizon Wireless, PSEG, Sephora, and Dick’s Sporting Goods. It is also alleged that on numerous occasions, McManus stole cash directly from the PTA bank account by making unauthorized withdrawals when school was not in session, such as during summer break and holiday breaks.