Suffolk County D.A.: Florida woman and former Selden church bookkeeper indicted for grand larceny

Stacey Hirsch Allegedly Stole Approximately $80,000 from Selden Church to Use for Personal Expenses

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced on May 2 that Stacey Hirsch, 48, of Saint Lucie, Florida, was indicted for Grand Larceny in the Second Degree, for allegedly embezzling funds from a Selden church.

“Financial crimes against community institutions not only damage their operations but undermine the trust that binds our community together,” said District Attorney Tierney. “We intend to pursue this case vigorously to send a clear message that those who exploit positions of trust for personal gain will face the appropriate consequences under the law.”

According to the investigation, between June 2022 to May 2023, Hirsch, formerly of Centereach and a former bookkeeper at the Selden church, allegedly stole about $80,000 from the church’s bank account. Hirsch allegedly did this by writing checks to herself and her husband without authority or for any legitimate church related reason or expense. She allegedly used the money to pay her credit card bills, which included charges for food, numerous restaurants, shopping, and other everyday expenses. She also allegedly used the money to pay for utilities and other household expenses.

The alleged theft was discovered after the church board learned that the church’s bills were not being paid.