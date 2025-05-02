Suffolk County D.A.: Florida woman and former Selden church bookkeeper indicted for grand larceny
Stacey Hirsch Allegedly Stole Approximately $80,000 from Selden Church to Use for Personal Expenses
Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced on May 2 that Stacey Hirsch, 48, of Saint Lucie, Florida, was indicted for Grand Larceny in the Second Degree, for allegedly embezzling funds from a Selden church.
“Financial crimes against community institutions not only damage their operations but undermine the trust that binds our community together,” said District Attorney Tierney. “We intend to pursue this case vigorously to send a clear message that those who exploit positions of trust for personal gain will face the appropriate consequences under the law.”
According to the investigation, between June 2022 to May 2023, Hirsch, formerly of Centereach and a former bookkeeper at the Selden church, allegedly stole about $80,000 from the church’s bank account. Hirsch allegedly did this by writing checks to herself and her husband without authority or for any legitimate church related reason or expense. She allegedly used the money to pay her credit card bills, which included charges for food, numerous restaurants, shopping, and other everyday expenses. She also allegedly used the money to pay for utilities and other household expenses.
The alleged theft was discovered after the church board learned that the church’s bills were not being paid.
The treasurer reviewed the finances for the previous years and discovered that, as a result of her alleged theft, there were insufficient funds to pay the church’s legitimate expenses. Hirsch was fired after the discovery and moved to Florida shortly afterwards.
On April 10 Hirsch was arrested in Florida and was thereafter extradited to Suffolk County.
On May 2 Hirsch was arraigned on the indictment before Supreme Court Justice Timothy P. Mazzei for Grand Larceny in the Second Degree, a Class C felony.
Justice Mazzei ordered Hirsch released from jail without bail because her charge is considered non-bail eligible under current New York State law, meaning prosecutors cannot ask for, and judges cannot set bail.
Hirsch is due back in court on June 5 and faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted on the top count. She is being represented by the Legal Aid Society.
This case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Elizabeth Miller of the Financial Crimes Bureau and the investigation was conducted by Detective Thomas Speciale of the Suffolk County Police Department’s Financial Crimes Section.