Suffolk County detectives intercept money for elderly scam victim Police & Fire by Press Release - December 16, 2022 0 4 Photo from SCPD On Dec. 16, Suffolk County Police Financial Crimes Unit detectives intercepted cash that an elderly Louisiana man mailed as a part of a scam. Financial Crimes Unit detectives were made aware that an 82-year-old Lafayette, Louisiana, man sent $9,800 to a location on Union Boulevard in Bay Shore as part of a cyber scam. Detectives intercepted the money at a location in Ronkonkoma at 12:37 p.m. The money is being returned to the victim and the investigation is continuing.