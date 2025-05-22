Suffolk Count D.A.: Huntington attorney pleads guilty to stealing nearly $400K from clients

Daphna Zekaria, a Former Partner at the H Law Firm of Sokolski and Zekaria, P.C., Faces 2 to 6 Years in Prison

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced on May 22 that Daphna Zekaria, 54, of Syosset, pleaded guilty to Grand Larceny in the Second Degree, and related charges, for stealing nearly $400,000 from her clients’ escrow accounts for personal and business expenses.

“The deliberate theft of nearly $400,000 from client escrow accounts represents a serious violation of professional duty and criminal law,” said District Attorney Tierney. “This guilty plea ensures this defendant will be held accountable to make her clients whole for this egregious abuse of trust.”

According to court documents and the defendant’s admission during her plea allocution, in August 2021, Zekaria, a partner at the Huntington law firm of Sokolski and Zekaria, P.C., was hired to represent a woman in her divorce and, later, for the sale of her marital home. Between December 29, 2021, and March 4, 2022, Zekaria received approximately $150,000, which were the proceeds of the sale of her client’s home. Zekaria was to hold the funds in her escrow account to be dispersed when the client’s divorce was finalized. Instead, Zekaria allegedly used the funds for personal and business expenses.