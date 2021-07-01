Suffolk correction officer from Port Jeff Station dies in car accident

The Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of its own.

On Wednesday, June 23, Candice Ogiejko, of Port Jefferson Station, was killed in a car accident while driving in Yaphank just before 9 p.m.

As one of the departments newest members, the 25-year-old had just completed her second year on the force, working in the Riverhead Correctional Facility.

“The entire staff of the Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of correction officer Candice Ogiejko,” said Sheriff Errol Toulon Jr. (D). “Correction officer Ogiejko was just 25 years old and had her entire life and career ahead of her. She will be greatly missed by her loving family, as well as her extended family in law enforcement.”

According to Suffolk County police, Ogiejko was driving a 2019 Dodge Ram northbound on County Road 101, when the vehicle veered toward the center grass median.

When the driver overcorrected, she lost control of the vehicle, which skidded across the lanes and crashed into the northeast corner of Old Dock Road. The vehicle struck curbing, fencing and several large trees before eventually coming to a stop down an embankment near a parking lot, at approximately 8:40 p.m.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone (D) expressed his condolences on his Facebook page.

“On behalf of all of the residents of Suffolk County, our thoughts and prayers are with the friends and family of correction officer Candice Ogiejko,” he wrote.

On Sunday, June 27, a wake was held at Moloney’s Port Jefferson Station Funeral Home. A funeral Mass was held on Monday at St. Gerard Majella R.C. Church, with the burial at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Coram.

Members of the Sheriff’s Office lined up in Class A dress uniforms to bid farewell to Ogiejko outside of the church. The Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard served as pallbearers as taps was played on a bugle.