Stunning Six Bedroom, Six Bathroom Residence Nestled In The Heart Of Nissequogue Village On 2.55 Acres!!

Gourmet Chef’s Kitchen With Stainless Appliances And Quartz Countertops. Guest Quarters On The First Level. The Second Floor Hallway Leads To A Primary Bedroom Suite. There Are Four Additional Bedrooms/Office And Two Additional Full Bathrooms. The Finished Lower Level Features A Gym, Game And Sports Room, Den/Bar Area, Full Theater And Powder Room. The Backyard Features A Patio, Outdoor Kitchen, In-Ground Pool, And Fire-Pit.

$3,499,000

For more information, click here.