Studio 45 celebrates grand opening in Rocky Point

On Sunday, April 13, Brookhaven Town Councilwoman Jane Bonner attended the grand opening of Studio 45 in Rocky Point, a cardio dance and strength training facility owned by Dr. Kimberly Roff, an Associate Professor at Touro University .

Located at 53D Broadway, the studio offers health and wellness classes featuring a full body workout with cardio dance and teach elements of Yoga, Pilates, and kickboxing blended in as well as additional strength training. “I know the Rocky Point community is passionate about rebuilding and revitalizing Broadway and what a great idea to start a fully woman-owned business there,” said Councilwoman Bonner.

Studio 45 can be reached by calling 631-495-5668 or online at www.studio45rockypoint.com.