Studio 268 to host art show fundraiser Art exhibitArts & EntertainmentCommunityVillage Times Herald by Press Release - November 30, 2021 0 32 'Avalon Reflection' by Joanne Liff Save the date! Studio 268, 268 Main St. Setauket will host an art show in December featuring a collection of fine art by local artists. This new body of work was completed in the summer and autumn of 2021 and presents the varied interests and applications of artists working both in plein air and in the studio. The public is invited to view these beautiful pieces (which are available for purchase) at an opening reception on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 4 to 7 p.m. or on Sundays, Dec. 5, 12 and 19 from noon to 5 p.m. Proceeds from an art raffle and a percentage from art sales will be donated to The Three Village Central School District food pantries. For more information, call 631-220-4529.