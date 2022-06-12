Students honored during Eid al-Fitr celebration at Brookhaven Town Hall

On May 27, the Town of Brookhaven hosted the 2022 Eid al-Fitr celebration with members of the Muslim community at Town Hall. Eid al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, the Muslim holy month of fasting. The celebration comes after a month of abstaining from food and drink from sunrise to sunset.

During the event, which included guest speakers, presentations, traditional music and refreshments, the Town honored college and high school students with Certificates of Congratulations for their academic excellence and community service.

The student honorees (pictured from left) are Zayd Tirmizi; Tasnim Moawad; Ramazan Abir Rahman; Farihah Chowdhury; Rehnuma Khan; Areeba Ashraf; Moe Jeh Khan; Safiy Khan; Amr Ali and Mohammed Sharif Bin Iqbal Hussin.

Pictured with the student honorees are (back row, from left) Suffolk County Legislator Sam Gonzalez; Suffolk County Legislator Jason Richberg; Brookhaven Town Supervisor Ed Romaine; Councilmember Jonathan Kornreich; Councilman Kevin LaValle; and Nayyar Imam, Leader of the Muslim Alliance of Long Island, Muslim Chaplain for the Suffolk County Police Department and one of the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office Chaplains.