Students at Goosehill Primary School celebrate Earth Day

Goosehill Primary School
Goosehill Primary School

The annual Goosehill Primary School Earth Day planting in Cold Spring Harbor was a great success! Parent volunteers came over the weekend to pre-dig holes for the students and set up planting areas. Each class took turns planting colorful geraniums, with shovels and watering cans in hand. It was a great way to celebrate Earth Day and make the school surroundings beautiful! 

Photo by Karen Spehler, Publicist, Cold Spring Harbor School District

