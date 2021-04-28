Students at Goosehill Primary School celebrate Earth Day

1 of 2

The annual Goosehill Primary School Earth Day planting in Cold Spring Harbor was a great success! Parent volunteers came over the weekend to pre-dig holes for the students and set up planting areas. Each class took turns planting colorful geraniums, with shovels and watering cans in hand. It was a great way to celebrate Earth Day and make the school surroundings beautiful!

Photo by Karen Spehler, Publicist, Cold Spring Harbor School District