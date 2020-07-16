STRONGS NECK! Enjoy Year-Round Water Views From PJ Harbor to Connecticut!

Setauket, NY

Address: 6 Indian Rd, Setauket, NY 11733

Strongs Neck–Turn onto your street and view Port Jefferson Harbor at the end of the cul-de-sac and once inside your home enjoy water views from Long Island Sound to Connecticut. Deeded membership to the Indian Field Beach Assn with deep water mooring rights, lockers, kayaking, canoeing and fishing offer a wonderful lifestyle! This 8-room Colonial features open living and dining spaces, an updated kitchen with white cabinetry, limestone counters, stainless appliances, family room with fireplace, cathedral ceiling and skylights plus the master bedroom, sitting room or office and bath on the main floor with 3 additional bedrooms and bath on the 2nd floor. Amenities include CAC, hardwood floors, basement and garage on .52 acre lot with mature plantings. 3VSD #1. MLS# 3208603. $725,000.

