Strong community turnout for blood drive hosted by Assemblywoman Rebecca Kassay at VFW Post 4927

On Sunday, May 4, Assemblywoman Rebecca Kassay co-hosted a community blood drive with local VFW Post 4927 in Port Jefferson Station and the New York Blood Center. Throughout the day, donors came from across the district to donate blood, visit the VFW, and enjoy some of the homemade treats that were personally baked by Assemblywoman Kassay and her team, and take home a box of Girl Scout cookies that were provided by the New York Blood Center.

Assemblywoman Rebecca Kassay said, “Hats off to everyone who showed up and participated in Sunday’s Blood Drive—you are all life-savers! Every donation made has the potential to help save the life of someone experiencing surgery, chronic illness, or life-threatening conditions. Each single unit can save up to three lives, meaning the donations at our drive will potentially impact 81 people. Community efforts like this remind us of the power we have to support one another—and that even one donation can make a world of difference. And every event is made sweeter with homemade cupcakes and oatmeal chocolate chip cookies– all baked with love! Many thanks to our partners at VFW Post 4927 for hosting the drive and tapping their members, and the New York Blood Center for sending an incredible team of professionals.”

This event marks the first blood drive event that will be hosted annually through Assemblywoman Rebecca Kassay’s office with the VFW Post 4927.