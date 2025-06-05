Strawberry festivals and pick your own on the North Shore

Lenny Bruno Farms, 740 Wading River Road, Manorville welcomes the start of strawberry season with their 4th annual Strawberry Festival, taking place on Saturday, June 7 and Sunday, June 8 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. This once-a-year celebration offers an exclusive opportunity to pick your own strawberries on the farm’s scenic fields—an experience only available during this special weekend.

Admission is $10 per person (children 2 and under are free) and includes a wide array of family-friendly activities such as live music, a foam bubble party, access to playgrounds, jumbo garden games, farm animal meet-and-greets, face painting, fairy hair, and access to a curated lineup of artisan vendors and local food trucks. Unique photo opportunities will be spread across the farm, making it the perfect day out for all ages.

For guests seeking the ultimate strawberry experience, a $10 add-on provides a hayride to the strawberry fields, a pint of hand-picked strawberries, and exclusive access to photograph the season’s harvest among the rows. Additional pints will be available for purchase.

Festivalgoers are also encouraged to visit the on-site farm store featuring freshly picked produce, baked pies, ice cream, and other farm-fresh treats.

“Our Strawberry Festival is a tradition we look forward to all year,” said Dominick Bruno. “It’s a chance for families to not only enjoy fresh, delicious strawberries but to make memories that last a lifetime right here on the farm.”

Please note: Tickets are only available at the door. Arriving early is recommended. Parking is free and available on-site.

The farm will host a series of events through the Fall including a Sweet Summerfest on July 19 and a San Gennaro Feast on Sept. 20 and 21. For a full line-up, visit www.LennyBrunoFarms.com/events.

More festivals ….

St. James Strawberry Festival

St. James Episcopal Church, 490 North Country Road, St. James will host their annual Strawberry Festival on Saturday, June 7 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Featuring raffle baskets, baked goods, garden table, lunch, jewelry table, antiques, Books & Things, Grandpa’s Garage, children’s activities, church and cemetery tours, animal rescue groups, strawberry treats, jams and more. 631-584-5560

Mattituck Strawberry Festival

The 70th annual Mattituck Lions Club Strawberry Festival, 1105 North Road, Mattituck will be held on June 11 and June 12 from 5 to 10 p.m., June 13 from 5 to 11 p.m., June 14 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and June 15 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Highlights include strawberry shortcake, strawberries dipped in chocolate, live music, crowning of the Strawberry Queen, over 100 arts and craft vendors, carnival rides, food and fireworks on June 13, 14 and 15 (weather permitting). Admission varies based on festival days. www.mattituckstrawberryfestival.com

Rocky Point Strawberry Festival

Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 716 Route 25A, Rocky Point presents their annual Strawberry Festival on Saturday, June 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with craft vendors, delicious food and desserts, bbq, bake sale, huge Tag Sale, gift basket raffles, and children’s games and activities. 631-744-9355

Pick Your Own Strawberries…

The following farms on the North Shore offer u-pick strawberries in June. Always call before you go to check availability.

• Anderson Farms, 1890 Roanoke Ave., Riverhead. 631-727-1129

• Condzella’s Farm, 6233 North Country Road, Wading River. 631-929-4697

• Fink’s Farm, 6242 Middle Country Road, Wading River. 631-886-2272

• Glover Farms, 641-681 Victory Ave., Brookhaven. 631-286-7876

• Golden Acres Organic Farm, 652 Peconic Bay Blvd., Riverhead. 631-722-3302

• Harbes Family Farm, 715 Sound Ave., Mattituck. 631-298-0800

• Hodun Farms, 3642 Middle Country Rd., Calverton. 631-369-3533

• Lewins Farms, 812 Sound Ave., Calverton. 631-929-4327

• Patty’s Berries and Bunches, 410 Sound Ave., Mattituck. 631-655-7996

• Rottkamp’s Fox Hollow Farm, 2287 Sound Ave., Baiting Hollow. 631-727-1786

• Schmitt’s Farm Stand on Sound, 3355 Sound Ave., Riverhead. 631-983-6565

• Soundshore Market & Farms, 5629 Sound Ave., Riverhead. 631-722-4740

• Wickham’s Fruit Farm, 28700 Rte. 25, Cutchogue. 632-734-6441

• Windy Acres, 3810 Middle Country Road, Calverton. 631-727-4554