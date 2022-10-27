Stony Brook’s Station Pizza to host Free Pizza Day Oct. 29 to raise awareness of the fentanyl epidemic

Alex Sutton died of a heroin/fentanyl overdose on April 8, 2018. That year he was one of nearly 600 people on Long Island whose death was caused by a fatal overdose. This year statistics are no better, in fact Suffolk County has the MOST O.D. deaths of any county in New York State, with more than 500 deaths so far.

Alex’s mother, Carole Trottere, is hosting an event to mark what would have been his 35th birthday by giving out a FREE slice of pizza and a drink at her son’s favorite pizza place, Station Pizza, located at 1099 N. Country Road in Stony Brook on Saturday, Oct. 29 from noon to 5 p.m. The offer is for the first 100 customers. The Suffolk County Police Department will also be present to give out Narcan, with training instruction. Trottere hopes this will help raise awareness of the fentanyl epidemic. And help save lives.

“Every death from overdose affects so many people…parents, grandparents, siblings, friends, and colleagues. It’s like a spider web of grief for those left behind,” said Trottere. “Fentanyl is the deadliest drug to ever hit the streets and is responsible for nearly 70% of nationwide drug deaths. I want to plead with anyone thinking about it to not spin that Roulette wheel. Don’t take a chance. It may sound silly to say that death is permanent, but it’s the truth. There’s no do-over.” For more information call 631-275-5277.