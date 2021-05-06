Stony Brook University kicks off Spring with new Flowerland tradition

Stony Brook University President Maurie McInnis (at center) took in Flowerland with Reginald Ligonde ’21 (at left) and Khadija Saad of the USG (at right).
Flower crowns were worn by many students during the Flowerland festival, elevating the mood.

Before hunkering down to study for finals, Stony Brook students ventured out to enjoy the campus in the Spring. Hosted by the University’s Undergraduate Student Government (USG), Flowerland is a new tradition designed to help students relax and breathe deeply before wrapping up the semester.

Students decorated the plaza around the Student Activities Center with flowers and flower arrangements to mark the new season. The arrangements will be present through the end of finals, reminding students that no matter how their year finished, there should always be time to stop and smell the flowers.

