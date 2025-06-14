Stony Brook University Hospital ranked in Top 25 in the Country for work in environmental excellence

Stony Brook University Hospital (SBUH) has been named one of the Top 25 Hospitals in the country for its work pursuing environmental excellence. Based on a rigorous scoring system, this award honors success and performance in a range of sustainability programs including leadership, waste, chemicals, greening the operating room, food, sustainable procurement, energy, water, climate, transportation, and green building. As Practice Greenhealth’s highest honor for the Partner for Change application, this award recognizes the best of the best in health care environmental sustainability.

Additionally, SBUH’s multi-disciplinary efforts on reducing its environmental footprint in various impact areas have resulted in earning the recognition of Circles of Excellence in Chemicals, Sustainable Procurement, Energy, and Green Building. The Circles of Excellence Awards honor the 10 highest-performing hospitals in each area of sustainability impact.

“Our sustainability successes come from many passionate employees working to make our hospital a leader in providing world class healthcare, while ensuring our resources are used efficiently to minimize our impact on the environment,” said Carol Gomes, MS, FACHE, CPHQ, Chief Executive Officer, Stony Brook University Hospital. “I’m incredibly proud of the Stony Brook Medicine faculty and staff for their continued dedication and hard work in advancing environmental excellence within healthcare.”

Some of our success over the last year include:

Significant reductions in our use of the anesthetic desflurane

Significant reductions in regulated medical waste generation

Expansion of our reprocessing and sustainable purchasing programs

Reduction in total waste per patient day

Expansion of the impact of our Food Farmacy program and our Stony Brook Heights micro-farm that distributes food to food-insecure community members

Elimination of the central nitrous oxide system at Ambulatory Surgery Center

Several physical plant and capital projects that reduce our energy use, including the very visible Curtain Wall project and less visible infrastructure projects.

Practice Greenhealth is the leading sustainable health care organization, delivering environmental solutions to more than 1,700 hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada.

To learn more about Stony Brook Medicine’s sustainability efforts, visit stonybrookmedicine.edu/ sustainability.

About Stony Brook University Hospital:

Stony Brook University Hospital (SBUH) is Long Island’s premier academic health center. With 624 beds, SBUH serves as the region’s only tertiary care center and Regional Trauma Center, and is home to the Stony Brook University Heart Institute, Stony Brook University Cancer Center, Stony Brook Children’s Hospital and Stony Brook University Neurosciences Institute. SBUH also encompasses Suffolk County’s only Level 4 Regional Perinatal Center, state-designated AIDS Center, state-designated Comprehensive Psychiatric Emergency Program, state-designated Burn Center, the Christopher Pendergast ALS Center of Excellence, and Kidney Transplant Center. It is home of the nation’s first Pediatric Multiple Sclerosis Center. To learn more, visit stonybrookmedicine.edu/sbuh.

About Practice Greenhealth:

Practice Greenhealth is the leading membership and networking organization for sustainable health care, delivering environmental solutions to more than 1,700 U.S. hospitals and health systems. Learn more at practicegreenhealth.org.

Photo Credit: Stony Brook University Hospital