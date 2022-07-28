Stony Brook University Hospital nationally recognized as a Best Hospital by U.S. News & World Report

Ranked Top 10 in the State

Stony Brook University Hospital (SBUH) has been recognized as a Best Hospital for 2022-23 by U.S. News & World Report, ranking in the top 50 nationally for Urology, Diabetes and Endocrinology. SBUH also climbed to a No. 9 ranking overall in New York State out of more than 155 hospitals statewide, up from No. 10 in the state last year.

SBUH ranked No. 41 nationally out of 1491 peer hospitals in Urology, which is in the top 3 percent. In Diabetes and Endocrinology, SBUH ranked No. 50 nationally out of 764 peer hospitals, which is in the top 7 percent.

“I’m delighted that Stony Brook Medicine continues to garner national recognition,” said Hal Paz, MD, Executive Vice President of Health Sciences and Chief Executive Officer, Stony Brook University Medicine. “U.S. News & World Report Best Hospital rankings is a national benchmark of quality and a metric that consumers rely on when seeking care. This ranking is the latest illustration of our never-ending commitment to delivering a quality patient experience and demonstrates the range of top-caliber expertise in our healthcare system.”

A total of 4,515 hospitals across 15 specialties and 20 procedures and conditions were evaluated by U.S. News. Of these hospitals, 1,895 met volume criteria in at least one specialty, and only 164 hospitals in the United States performed well enough to be nationally ranked in at least one specialty. The state ranking reflects the highest performing hospitals in the state across multiple areas of care.

“Achieving these Best Hospital national and state rankings speaks volumes about the quality of care our patients receive at Stony Brook University Hospital,” said Carol Gomes, MS, FACHE, CPHQ, Chief Executive Officer at Stony Brook University Hospital. “Whether it is for routine or complex care, the commitment of our faculty and staff is evident at all levels, at all times.”

U.S. News evaluated each hospital’s performance using a variety of measures such as survival rates, complication rates, patient experience and level of nursing care. The Best Hospitals methodology factors in data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, American Hospital Association, professional organizations and medical specialists.

In addition to national rankings in Urology, Diabetes and Endocrinology, SBUH earned a “high performing” rating in the specialty of Neurology and Neurosurgery and in 12 procedures and conditions. These include: colon cancer surgery, lung cancer surgery, uterine cancer surgery, ovarian cancer surgery, prostate cancer surgery, heart attack, heart bypass surgery, heart failure, diabetes, kidney failure, stroke, maternity care (uncomplicated pregnancy), hip replacement, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and pneumonia.

These accolades follow on the heels of SBUH being named one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals™ for the past four years by Healthgrades – the only hospital on Long Island to receive the distinction for four consecutive years. Only four hospitals in New York State were named among America’s 100 Best Hospitals™ this year. For 2022, Stony Brook was also named by Healthgrades as one of America’s 50 Best Hospitals for Cardiac Surgery™; and one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Coronary Intervention™ (seven consecutive years), Cardiac Care (eight consecutive years), and Stroke Care (seven consecutive years).

“Recognition at this level from both U.S. News and Healthgrades does not come easy,” said Gomes. “Such an achievement requires years of hard work, dedication, collaboration and a steadfast commitment to continuously improving quality of care.”

For more information about Stony Brook Urology, click here.

For more information about Stony Brook Diabetes and Endocrinology, click here.

For more information about Stony Brook Heart Institute, click here.

For more information about Stony Brook Neurosciences Institute, click here.

About Stony Brook University Hospital:

Stony Brook University Hospital (SBUH) is Long Island’s premier academic health center. With 624 beds, SBUH serves as the region’s only tertiary care center and Regional Trauma Center, and is home to the Stony Brook University Heart Institute, Stony Brook University Cancer Center, Stony Brook Children’s Hospital and Stony Brook University Neurosciences Institute. SBUH also encompasses Suffolk County’s only Level 4 Regional Perinatal Center, state-designated AIDS Center, state-designated Comprehensive Psychiatric Emergency Program, state-designated Burn Center, the Christopher Pendergast ALS Center of Excellence, and Kidney Transplant Center. It is home of the nation’s first Pediatric Multiple Sclerosis Center. To learn more, visitwww.stonybrookmedicine.edu/ sbuh.