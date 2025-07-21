Stony Brook University appoints Dr. Raymond Bergan as Cancer Center Director

By Daniel Dunaief

Stony Brook University has hired Dr. Raymond C. Bergan as its new Cancer Center Director, bringing on board a leader with extensive experience in cancer metastases and personalized medicine who has helped other institutions earn the coveted National Cancer Institute designation.

Bergan, who has been Bill Bures and Jerry Pabst Chair in Cancer Research and Professor at the Eppley Institute for Research in Cancer at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, will start work at a center that has 13 multidisciplinary teams on August 1st.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Bergan to the Stony Brook Cancer Center family,” Dr. William Wertheim, Executive Vice President of Stony Brook Medicine, said in a statement. “His extensive expertise in cancer research and personalized medicine are invaluable assets for our institutions. We are confident that under his leadership, the Cancer Center will continue to excel in groundbreaking innovation in cancer treatment and prevention.”

Bergan will take over the role that Dr. Yusuf Hannun had held over the last three years as interim director. Prior to that, Hannun, who will remain at Stony Brook Medicine and will continue his world-renowned and award winning research on lipids and cancer biology, had served as director for a decade.

Bergan has studied cancer metastasis in his research, which is the insidious process during which cancer spreads from one tumor to other parts of the body. He and his colleagues had discovered the first precision-acting drug to inhibit cancer cell motility, where cells move from one place to another, and metastasis by understanding its mechanism of action.

Prior to working at the University of Nebraska, Bergan was Chief of the Division of Hematology & Medical Oncology, DeArmond Chair of Cancer Research, Co-leader of the Translational Oncology Program and Associate Director of the Knight Cancer Institute at Oregon Health & Science University in Portland, Oregon.

He launched the SMMART trails program that uses multiomic characterization of tumors to design targeted and personalized therapies. Such approaches are becoming increasingly important as health care seeks to develop individualized treatments that will have a greater chance of success against cancer, which can have a different progression of symptoms, challenges and effective treatments for patients with the same diagnosis.

NCI designation

While he was in Oregon, Bergan helped the center achieve National Cancer Institute designation as a Comprehensive Cancer Center. For more than a decade, Stony Brook University has been seeking NCI designation, which would provide a cancer center support grant and enable the center to bid on some of the larger multidisciplinary projects.

Bergan has served on several study sections and advisory committees for the NCI, including NCI Subcommittee A, which conducts cancer center site visit reviews.

Bergan has published more than 130 peer-reviewed articles and chapters in high-impact journals and has received more than $54 million in sponsored research support, mostly from the National Institutes of Health.

Bergan will arrive at Stony Brook months before Congress concludes the fiscal year 2026 budget. The proposed budget from President Donald Trump includes a 40 percent cut in funds available to the NIH. Politicians from both parties have recognized the need to provide ongoing support for the kind of science that helps improve human health. (see related story from the TBR News Media’s Pressroom AfterHour podcast conversation with Wertheim here.)

The new cancer center director has received awards and honors for teaching and mentoring. In 2023, he was named a Distinguished Scientist at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

Back to New York

Bergan earned his Bachelor’s of Science degree in Biochemistry from the University of Buffalo. He also received an MD degree from SUNY Upstate Medical Center, where he also did a residency in internal medicine.

He conducted his fellowship in medical oncology and drug discovery research at the NCI and then joined the faculty at Northwestern University.

At the Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center at Northwestern, Bergan was the Director of Experimental Therapeutics and Leader of the Cancer Prevention Program, where he founded one of five NCI-funded Early Phase Cancer Chemoprevention Programs. That effort has been expanded to 19 research institutions in two countries.